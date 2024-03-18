Congress leader Nana Patole defends Rahul Gandhi amid stir over 'Shakti' remark

Nana Patole on controversy over Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark said the BJP could not comprehend the latter's speech because there are only 'jumlas' in theirs

Nana Patole/ PTI

Amid the war of words over Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, Congress has come in support of the Wayanad MP. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, on Monday, speaking to the reporters said that the BJP is unable to understand Gandhi's speech because theirs are 'jumlas'.

Speaking to ANI, Patole on Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark said, "They (BJP) are not able to understand Rahul Gandhi's speech because there are only 'jumlas' in their speech."

He also raised questions over elections being held in five phases in Maharashtra and targeted BJP. "Elections are being held in 5 phases in Maharashtra but elections are being held in only one phase in Gujarat. Does this mean that there is terrorism or Naxalism here? And everything is fine in Gujarat?... It is dangerous for the democratic process," State Congress chief Patole remarked.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "Elections are being held in 5 phases in Maharashtra but elections are being held in only one phase in Gujarat. Does this mean that there is terrorism or Naxalism here? And everything is fine in Gujarat?... It is dangerous… pic.twitter.com/P9ek43O6FV — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made at an INDIA bloc rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, highlighted the Opposition's struggle against 'shakti' alluding to the 'might of state' while speaking about concerns over EVMs' operation.

He said, "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre."

Patole on ECI's transfer diktat

When asked about the Election Commission of India removing various officials including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, he noted that more officials "need to be removed".

On Monday, the ECI directed Maharashtra's chief secretary to transfer BMC chief and administrator Chahal and other deputy or additional municipal commissioners by 6 pm on March 18. They also directed the officials to follow suit for all the commissioners

