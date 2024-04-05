Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Congress lodges complaint with Pune election body over Viksit Bharat booklet distribution
<< Back to Elections 2024

Congress lodges complaint with Pune election body over 'Viksit Bharat' booklet distribution

Updated on: 05 April,2024 12:45 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

MPCC vice president Mohan Joshi complained to Collector Suhas Divase, the returning officer for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, regarding distribution of these leaflets.

Congress lodges complaint with Pune election body over 'Viksit Bharat' booklet distribution

PM Modi/AFP

Listen to this article
Congress lodges complaint with Pune election body over 'Viksit Bharat' booklet distribution
x
00:00

The Maharashtra Congress has formally filed a complaint with the Pune collector against the distribution of 'Viksit Bharat' leaflets in the city's Karve Nagar neighbourhood, according to an official on Thursday.


MPCC vice president Mohan Joshi complained to Collector Suhas Divase, the returning officer for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, regarding the distribution of these leaflets, citing a violation of the model code of conduct, reported PTI. 


According to the PTI report, Joshi stated that the Election Commission issued orders last month asking the Union government to prevent the dissemination of 'Viksit Bharat' propaganda.


Joshi emphasised the importance of conducting a thorough inquiry into the sources and distribution methods of these books and recommended immediate action.

Resident district collector Jyoti Kadam verified receipt of the complaint and stated that it had been submitted to the appropriate assistant returning officer for further action, the PTI report further added. 

The Election Commission directed the Union government on Thursday to stop sending bulk WhatsApp messages to individuals immediately under the "Viksit Bharat Sampark" project. Following the EC's concerns, the directive was issued to the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Election Commission stated, "The action is part of a series of decisions taken by the Commission to ensure a level playing field." Seeking an "immediate" compliance report on the subject from the ministry, the Commission asked the government to guarantee that there is "no further delivery" of the bulk WhatsApp messages to individuals.

The messages and a letter from Prime Minister Modi were sent before the Model Code of Conduct took effect on March 16 when the timetable for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was announced, the ministry had notified the EC.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule

The Election Commission of India, on March 16, announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said it will be held in seven phases. It said that phase 1 of the elections will be held on April 19, 2024 and will culminate on June 1. Following that the results will be announced on June 4. 

The fray, largely, seems to be between National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP and INDIA bloc led by the Opposition parties including Congress. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you think Lakshmi and Ganesha`s photos on currency notes will help India prosper?
pune pune news maharashtra Election Commission Lok Sabha Elections 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK