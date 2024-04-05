MPCC vice president Mohan Joshi complained to Collector Suhas Divase, the returning officer for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, regarding distribution of these leaflets.

PM Modi/AFP

Listen to this article Congress lodges complaint with Pune election body over 'Viksit Bharat' booklet distribution x 00:00

The Maharashtra Congress has formally filed a complaint with the Pune collector against the distribution of 'Viksit Bharat' leaflets in the city's Karve Nagar neighbourhood, according to an official on Thursday.

MPCC vice president Mohan Joshi complained to Collector Suhas Divase, the returning officer for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, regarding the distribution of these leaflets, citing a violation of the model code of conduct, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI report, Joshi stated that the Election Commission issued orders last month asking the Union government to prevent the dissemination of 'Viksit Bharat' propaganda.

Joshi emphasised the importance of conducting a thorough inquiry into the sources and distribution methods of these books and recommended immediate action.

Resident district collector Jyoti Kadam verified receipt of the complaint and stated that it had been submitted to the appropriate assistant returning officer for further action, the PTI report further added.

The Election Commission directed the Union government on Thursday to stop sending bulk WhatsApp messages to individuals immediately under the "Viksit Bharat Sampark" project. Following the EC's concerns, the directive was issued to the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Election Commission stated, "The action is part of a series of decisions taken by the Commission to ensure a level playing field." Seeking an "immediate" compliance report on the subject from the ministry, the Commission asked the government to guarantee that there is "no further delivery" of the bulk WhatsApp messages to individuals.

The messages and a letter from Prime Minister Modi were sent before the Model Code of Conduct took effect on March 16 when the timetable for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was announced, the ministry had notified the EC.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule

The Election Commission of India, on March 16, announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said it will be held in seven phases. It said that phase 1 of the elections will be held on April 19, 2024 and will culminate on June 1. Following that the results will be announced on June 4.

The fray, largely, seems to be between National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP and INDIA bloc led by the Opposition parties including Congress.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!