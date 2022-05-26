Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman
Covid-19: TPR jumps to 3.2 per cent, active cases doubled in 10 days, says BMC
Mumbai: Shardashram school board accused of embezzlement
Mumbai: SRPF roped in to keep SGNP encroacher-free
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kupwara district
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Congress-NCP, not BJP our real enemy: Shiv Sena leader Vikas Gogawale

Congress-NCP, not BJP our real enemy: Shiv Sena leader Vikas Gogawale

Updated on: 26 May,2022 12:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

He further added that efforts were being made to mar the alliance

Congress-NCP, not BJP our real enemy: Shiv Sena leader Vikas Gogawale

Shiv Sena party flag. File Pic


Shiv Sena (youth wing) leader Vikas Gogawale said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress party are the real enemies of the Shiv Sena and not the BJP.

Gogawale said that the BJP has a low vote share in the region. "We're expanding our party here. BJP has a low vote share in Mahad Taluka. NCP and Congress party are our real enemies here as they take credit for the works done by Shiv Sena workers," said Gogawale.




He further added that efforts were being made to mar the alliance. "Four former Congress corporators and a Shiv Sena corporator joined NCP last month in the presence of NCP state president Jayant Patil here. We're trying to save our alliance but they are working to spoil it," he concluded.


Show full article

shiv sena nationalist congress party bharatiya janata party congress mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK