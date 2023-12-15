Breaking News
Congress to hold grand rally in Nagpur on December 28 to mark its foundation day KC Venugopal

Congress to hold "grand rally" in Nagpur on December 28 to mark its foundation day: KC Venugopal

Updated on: 15 December,2023 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

10 lakh Congress workers from across the state will attend the rally, said Nana Patole

Congress to hold

File Photo

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal Friday said that a grand rally of the Congress Party will be held in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on December 28 to mark the foundation day of the grand old Party.


Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, all Chief Ministers of Congress Party, all members of the Working Committee, Legislature Party Leaders, Leaders of Opposition, Congress State Presidents across the country will attend this rally, Venugopal said.


He announced the grand rally after a meeting of Congress party was held at hotel Le Meridian in Nagpur.


After the meeting, while interacting with reporters, KC Venugopal said that the public support for the Congress party is increasing across the country and in the recent assembly elections in four states the votes for the Congress party has shown a significant increase.

After Karnataka, Congress has also established power in Telangana with a clear majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is working in a dictatorial manner, he added.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi should speak on cash unearthed at MP's residence: Ramdas Athawale

“The question of how the country will be safe if the Parliament of the country is not safe, the Parliament which is the temple of democracy has been attacked twice so far and both times it was the BJP's government. When the opposition parties including the Congress questioned the government regarding the security of Parliament, 14 MPs who asked the questions were suspended but no action was taken against the BJP MP who had given passes to these attackers,” Venugopal said.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that 10 lakh people from across the state will attend the rally in Nagpur.

“Congress leaders, functionaries, workers, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, all cells and departments of the party will work towards making this rally a success. As the Lok Sabha elections are just three months away, this rally will serve to create great enthusiasm and infuse new energy among the Congress workers. Patole has expressed his belief that the rally to be held in Nagpur will be historic and will mark the beginning of a change in the country,” Patole said.

