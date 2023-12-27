Congress to sound poll bugle with mega rally in Nagpur on December 28

Congress party is preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by kicking off its campaign with a major rally, 'Hain Tayyar Hum,' in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Thursday, which also happens to be the party's 138th founding anniversary,

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole addresses a press conference/ PTI

The Congress party is preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by kicking off its campaign with a major rally, 'Hain Tayyar Hum,' in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Thursday, which also happens to be the party's 138th founding anniversary, stated a report in PTI.

According to the PTI, during a press conference at the rally site, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole emphasised the historical significance of the event, calling it a watershed moment for the nation. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as past leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will speak at the big event.

"Whenever the country faced trouble, the Congress pitched in and a big change took place in the country. After the Emergency, (the then prime minister) Indira Gandhi held a public meeting in Nagpur and the Congress then won all the seats from Vidarbha. History will repeat in Nagpur and a big 'parivartan' (change) will take place in the country," Nana Patole was quoted as saying to the PTI.

Patole said during the press conference that Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' will begin on January 14 from Manipur to Mumbai.

Nagpur was chosen for this protest for symbolic reasons, as it is the home of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and 'Deekshabhoomi,' the site where Dr B R Ambedkar accepted Buddhism, said Congress leader Raut,

He said, "On one hand there is the RSS ideology, and the other hand is the ideology of Constitution's architect Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar which is aligned with the ideology of the Congress. The public will certainly go along with the slogan of the Congress and the rally will sound the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

The event, with the rallying slogan 'Hain Tayyar Hum' (we are ready), intends to send a powerful message across the country, kicking off the Congress' campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Preparations are in full swing, with thousands of citizens and party workers expected to attend the Dighori location in Nagpur, said Maharashtra Congress working president and former cabinet minister Naseem Khan.

Khan added, "The Congress led a fight before 1947 for the country's independence and the Congress is now going to sound the bugle for the next fight to save democracy."

With PTI inputs

