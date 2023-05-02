Convene a special session of Legislature to discuss current issues in state, says Nana Patole

Speaking to the media after presenting their memorandum to the Governor, Nana Patole further said that farmers have been devastated by the weather change and even by the government policies

Nana Patole. File Photo

A Congress delegation led by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday met Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan and demanded to convene a special session of the Legislature to discuss the current issues in the state.

"The incident that took place at Kharghar during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony is state sponsored murder and till date no case has been registered in the case. Poor planning of the government is responsible for this incident. The Kharghar incident should be investigated by a High Court judge. Farmers have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and they should be given immediate help and the Barsu refinery project is being imposed on the locals by the government despite their opposition. We urge the Governor to call a special session of the legislature to discuss all these issues,” Patole said.

The delegation which met the Governor included former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, former minister and state working president Naseem Khan, former MP Hussain Dalwai, former minister Anis Ahmed, secretary and co-incharge of All India Congress Committee Ashish Dua, state general secretary Devanand Pawar, former MLA Amar Rajurkar, spokesperson Dr. Raju Waghmare among others.

Speaking to the media after presenting their memorandum to the Governor, Nana Patole further said that farmers have been devastated by the weather change and even by the government policies. “The rate of farmer suicides has increased in the state. The government is not helping the farmers, there has been a huge loss due to bad weather and hailstorm and the site inspections have not been done yet. Farmers are deprived of loans due to the oppressive clause of CIBIL score. The Narendra Modi government has made the condition of CIBIL necessary so that the farmers do not get loans. This rule should be relaxed,” he said.

“The Barsu Refinery in Ratnagiri is strongly opposed by the local people, and the state government is using police force to oppress the locals. The BJP government wants to destroy the pristine environment of Konkan. The Governor has been requested to convene a two-day special session to discuss all these issues,” he added.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that during the MVA government, the chairman of the Maratha Reservation Sub-Committee had demanded that the reservation ceiling should be increased from 50 percent.

“It is not possible to give reservation to the Maratha community without increasing the reservation ceiling by 50 percent. This issue was also raised by the MPs in the Parliament but the Modi government did not take a decision on it. A curative petition will also yield nothing. Now in Chhattisgarh 58 percent reservation is being implemented by Hon Supreme Court's decision. Like Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra too should get the benefit of Maratha reservation. The Governor should inform the Central Government about this too,” he said.

