Cops detain 40 BJYM workers in Mumbai for taking out bike rally sans permission

At least 40 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists were detained on Sunday by Mumbai Police for unlawful assembly and taking out a bike rally in suburban Trombay without permission to mark eight years of the Modi government.

The BJYM activists were detained after they took out a motorcycle rally, a Mumbai Police official said.

After the incident, BJP's Mumbai unit president Mangal Prabhat Lodha reached the spot.

