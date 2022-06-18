Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Cops trained in forensic tool to ensure better conviction

Cops trained in forensic tool to ensure better conviction

Updated on: 18 June,2022 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

Top

Experts says police officers still rely on age-old methods of evidence collection instead of forensic and scientific ones that make for a conclusive case against the accused

Cops trained in forensic tool to ensure better conviction

Dr Indrajit Khandekar, professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, addresses police officers during a session


A two-day training on usage of forensic tools was recently held for state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and police officers of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank with an intent to improve conviction rate in the state. 

Dr Indrajit Khandekar, professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Science, Sevagram, who conducted the sessions, in
an exclusive conversation with mid-day admitted that cops are still using conventional methods of investigation and are not moulded in understanding forensics and its tools, which could be used as scientific evidence extracted from crime scene investigation, thereby helping in conviction of the accused.




Dr Khandekar said, “The police even today are being trained as per the age-old method of crime detection, but the need of the hour is that investigation not be limited to detection of crime, but to ensure that such detection is done with foolproof collection of direct and indirect evidences which can used as prosecution evidence in the court of law.”


Show full article

mumbai police mumbai mumbai crime branch

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK