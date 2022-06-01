Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report
Singer KK dies in Kolkata
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475
No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police
Delhi High Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Corporators feel the burn

Corporators feel the burn

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

As reserved wards are announced, many sitting representatives across party lines are set to lose their strongholds. How will they cope?

Corporators feel the burn

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar


The lottery on Tuesday for reservation of wards for women for the upcoming BMC polls dealt a major blow to some of the sitting corporators, from all political parties. Many party leaders lost their strongholds to reservation. Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar’s seat went into the women’s quota kitty. His wife Pooja, a former corporator, can claim to contest the election this year. “Although, the party will make the final decision,” he said.

A few corporators turned lucky, with some of their seats remaining open. The State Election Commission and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared reservation for women on 118 of the 236 electoral seats. In the general category, 109 wards were reserved for women and 110 were open for all categories. Fifteen wards were reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC), including eight for women. Two wards are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, including one for women candidates.




Two former mayors of Shiv Sena—Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Milind Vaiya—lost their wards to women reservation. Seats of BJP’s former BMC group leader Prabhakar Shinde and corporator Vinod Mishra, as well as former Opposition leader Ravi Raja (of Congress) were also blocked for women. 


Show full article

shiv sena bharatiya janata party nationalist congress party congress BMC Elections 2022 mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK