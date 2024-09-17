Breaking News
Banned tobacco products worth Rs 18 lakh seized in Palghar
MPSC aspirants' protest: Sharad Pawar writes to CM, seeks meeting on issue
Cops conduct route march in preparation for Ganesh Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad
Man kills wife over domestic issues in Thane, held
Septuagenarian held for molesting 9-year-old girl in Kolhapur
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Could this train solve Mumbais AC local trains woes

Could this train solve Mumbai’s AC local trains woes?

Premium

Updated on: 17 September,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Commuters point to newly launched Ahd-Bhuj Vande Metro to argue that it is possible to introduce better, cheaper alternatives in city

Could this train solve Mumbai’s AC local trains woes?

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, which connects Bhuj and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, on Monday

Key Highlights

  1. Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is not only bigger, faster but is also a cheaper mode of transport
  2. Passengers have demanded that other positive aspects of this train be incorporated in city
  3. The train is similar to the popular AC EMU train introduced in Mumbai

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (NBRR), an airconditioned train variant introduced in the Ahmedabad-Bhuj sector, is not only bigger and faster than Mumbai’s AC local trains but is also a cheaper mode of transport. Though the 10-foot-wide NBRR rakes will be incompatible with Mumbai’s 12-foot-wide setup, passengers have demanded that the other positive aspects of this train be incorporated in Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ahmedabad mumbai local train mumbai metro mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK