Could this train solve Mumbai’s AC local trains woes?

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, which connects Bhuj and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, on Monday

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is not only bigger, faster but is also a cheaper mode of transport Passengers have demanded that other positive aspects of this train be incorporated in city The train is similar to the popular AC EMU train introduced in Mumbai

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (NBRR), an airconditioned train variant introduced in the Ahmedabad-Bhuj sector, is not only bigger and faster than Mumbai’s AC local trains but is also a cheaper mode of transport. Though the 10-foot-wide NBRR rakes will be incompatible with Mumbai’s 12-foot-wide setup, passengers have demanded that the other positive aspects of this train be incorporated in Mumbai.