Covid-19 jumbo centres ‘scam’: ED surveys BMC’s Central Purchase Dept

Updated on: 23 June,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The other sites that were searched included those connected to Indian Administrative Service officer Sanjeev Jaiswal and Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan, officials said

A jumbo Covid centre that was set up in Malad. File Pic

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted a survey at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Central Purchase Department (CPD) in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in setting up of jumbo COVID treatment facilities in the metropolis, an official said. The civic body’s CPD is situated in Byculla and the ED team went through documents related to tenders and contracts awarded to a firm related to Sujit Patkar and three partners, the official informed.


As part of the jumbo COVID centre probe, the ED had, on Wednesday, searched 15 places, including the residence of Patkar, who is considered a close friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. The other sites that were searched included those connected to Indian Administrative Service officer Sanjeev Jaiswal and Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan, officials said.


The Mumbai police had registered a forgery case against the Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm, Patkar, and his three partners in August last year. Based on the FIR at the Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai, the ED registered a case to investigate the money laundering angle.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

