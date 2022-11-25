Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 72 new cases, one death

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent
On Friday, Maharashtra reported 72 new Covid-19 cases and one death, the state's public health official said.
"The recovery count increased by 97 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 531 active case," the health bulletin mentioned.
State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.