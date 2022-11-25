×
Breaking News
Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 18 new cases
Mumbai Crime: 38-year-old man held for cheating and snatching mobile phones
Serum Institute Whatsapp duping case: Seven held, main accused on the run
Shraddha Walkar murder case should be heard by fast-track court: Ajit Pawar

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Maharashtra logs 72 new cases one death

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 72 new cases, one death

Updated on: 25 November,2022 07:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 72 new cases, one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Friday, Maharashtra reported 72 new Covid-19 cases and one death, the state's public health official said.


"The recovery count increased by 97 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 531 active case," the health bulletin mentioned.



Also read: Mumbai Crime: 38-year-old man held for cheating and snatching mobile phones


State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.

Do you believe you travel responsibly?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK