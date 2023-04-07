Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 926 new cases, three deaths

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,48,599, while the death of three persons raised the fatality counts to 1,48,457, an official statement from state's public health department informed

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 926 new cases of Covid-19 infection.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,48,599, while the death of three persons raised the fatality counts to 1,48,457, an official statement from state's public health department informed.

A total of 423 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours which took the cumulative recovery figure to 79,95,655.

Maharashtra presently has 4,487 active cases. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

Out of 8,66,87,653 laboratory samples 81,48,599 have tested positive (09.40 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

Also Read: Surge in Covid cases: Mandaviya asks states to stay alert, prepared

Mumbai City reported 276 Covid-19 cases and zero death.

Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98.02 per cent, the official said.

Three deaths were reported in the state on April 7. One death was reported each from the Mumbai Circle, Kolhapur Circle and Nagpur Circle.