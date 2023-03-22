Breaking News
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 334 new positive cases, one death in 24 hours

Updated on: 22 March,2023 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


One person succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday in Maharashtra while the state recorded 334 new covid-19 positive cases.


A media bulletin released buy the state government said that 174 patients were discharged today taking the number of those who were discharged from the hospitals after contracting the virus to 79,90,401.



The bulletin stated that the recovery rate in the state stood at 98.16 per cent.


It said that out of 8,65,63,502 laboratory samples 81,40,479 have been tested positive for Covid-19 until today.

Amid the rise in the Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting later today to review the situation and public health preparedness, officials said.

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent. 

