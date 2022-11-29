Covid-19: Mumbai cases drop to under 10; no fatalities

Maharashtra logs 23 fresh cases, city sees only six

A woman gets her shot at a camp set up in Byculla. File pic

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 23 fresh coronavirus cases, 34 recoveries and zero fatalities, the health department said. With new cases, the state’s Covid-19 tally rose to 81,35,707 and the death toll to 1,48,406. A day before, the state had logged 64 cases.

Mumbai recorded six cases, one of the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. The tally of active cases stands at 440, the bulletin said. It said 34 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,86,861. The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent.

The health department said 3,698 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,56,20,996.

81,35,707

Total no of cases in the state

3,698

No of tests conducted in the state on Monday

34

No of recoveries in the state on Monday

0

No of deaths in state on Monday

