Covid-19: Mumbai registers marginal rise in daily cases at 290

A Mumbaikar gets his COVID-19 booster dose at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai registered a marginal rise in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, at 290, according to the BMC’s updated data. On Thursday, 281 fresh infections were recorded in the city. A total of 9,202 samples were tested on Friday. The testing positivity rate stood at 3.15 per cent.

The city witnessed one death in a span of 24 hours. According to the civic officials, a 47-year-old man suffering from another ailment lost his life after contracting COVID-19.

Of the 290 patients who tested positive on Friday, 23 were hospitalised and five were put on oxygen support.

Currently, Mumbai has 1,797 active cases, and 178 patients are being treated in hospitals while 15 are on oxygen support.

The total death count because of COVID-19 stood at 19,648 on Friday.

In a span of 24 hours, 298 patients recovered from COVID-18, taking the total recovery count to 1,102,760.

On Friday, the state reported 1,997 cases, taking the total tally to 80,43,519. On the other hand, 2,470 patients were discharged after their full recovery, taking the count to 78,82,236.

Of the 1,997 cases in the state, 498 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 640 from the Pune circle.

Six more people succumbed to the respiratory disease, according to the state health department’s report on Friday. Besides one death in Mumbai, Panvel, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur reported one fatality each, and Pune corporation reported two.

The total official death toll stood at 1,48,097 and the fatality rate was 1.84 per cent on Friday.

80,43,519 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

498 Total no. of cases in MMR in the last 24 hours

1 No. of deaths in city on Friday

298 patients Recovered and discharged in city on Friday