Covid-19: 8 per cent of Maharashtra's adult population yet to take first dose of vaccine

Pace of first-dose vaccination slowed down significantly over the past two months with only 4 lakh people taking it, officials say they cannot force people to take it

A college student gets a dose of vaccine at Wadia Hospital in Thane West on Friday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Around 8 per cent of the adult population in Maharashtra or 70 lakh citizens are yet to take the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19. The pace has been especially slow since the past two months with only 0.45 per cent of the total beneficiaries taking their first dose during the period.

Health officials said they are trying to reach out to these people, but added that if they do not want to get vaccinated, they cannot force the citizens..

According to the state health department, the adult population in Maharashtra is 9,14,35,000, and since the beginning of the vaccination drive, 8,44,10,074 of them have taken the first dose so far. On March 24, the number of beneficiaries who got their first dose stood at 8,39,99,870, which rose only slightly to 8,44,10,074 by June 8.

