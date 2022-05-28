Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Cyber cheats now targeting power users
‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses
Countries should take right measures to contain Monkeypox: WHO
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid-19: BMC bringing jabs to kids, teens at tourist hotspots

Covid-19: BMC bringing jabs to kids, teens at tourist hotspots

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

Massive drop in vaccinations since the end of third wave prompts the move to hold camps at tourism spots; drive to start this coming week

Covid-19: BMC bringing jabs to kids, teens at tourist hotspots

Beneficiaries below 15 years at Kamgar Nagar Municipal School, Kurla. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


Aiming to boost its anti-COVID vaccination drive for children and teenagers, the civic body has decided to hold camps at tourist hotspots in the city, including the Gateway of India and Rani Baug.  
  
Sources from the BMC’s health department said the vaccination drive at tourist spots will start in the coming week. 
   
The city witnessed a massive drop in the number of beneficiaries at the vaccination camps after the third COVID-19 wave abated. In February, 7,61,688 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 across the city, shows the civic data. However, in May (until May 26), only 1,72,006 Mumbaikars got their shots. The data shows a drop of 77 per cent in vaccinations in the past four months.   

A kid gets his vaccine at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. File picA kid gets his vaccine at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. File pic




A civic official said, “There are multiple reasons for the drop in vaccination figures. After the third wave, there was a tremendous drop in COVID-19 infection, hence the fear of contracting the virus has almost vanished. The severity of the disease has reduced and most people are getting well with common medications.”  
 
The official said that after being locked in their homes for nearly two years, most people are now more focussed on vacations and vaccination does not seem to be their priority now. “But people need to be more careful, because you never know what happens if the virus mutates. The adult population in Mumbai has taken both the doses of anti-COVID vaccine. Now, the population more vulnerable to the virus are citizens aged below 18 years, so parents should get their children vaccinated at the earliest,” he said.    


Show full article

Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK