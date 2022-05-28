Covid-19: BMC bringing jabs to kids, teens at tourist hotspots

Massive drop in vaccinations since the end of third wave prompts the move to hold camps at tourism spots; drive to start this coming week

Aiming to boost its anti-COVID vaccination drive for children and teenagers, the civic body has decided to hold camps at tourist hotspots in the city, including the Gateway of India and Rani Baug.



Sources from the BMC’s health department said the vaccination drive at tourist spots will start in the coming week.



The city witnessed a massive drop in the number of beneficiaries at the vaccination camps after the third COVID-19 wave abated. In February, 7,61,688 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 across the city, shows the civic data. However, in May (until May 26), only 1,72,006 Mumbaikars got their shots. The data shows a drop of 77 per cent in vaccinations in the past four months.

A civic official said, “There are multiple reasons for the drop in vaccination figures. After the third wave, there was a tremendous drop in COVID-19 infection, hence the fear of contracting the virus has almost vanished. The severity of the disease has reduced and most people are getting well with common medications.”



The official said that after being locked in their homes for nearly two years, most people are now more focussed on vacations and vaccination does not seem to be their priority now. “But people need to be more careful, because you never know what happens if the virus mutates. The adult population in Mumbai has taken both the doses of anti-COVID vaccine. Now, the population more vulnerable to the virus are citizens aged below 18 years, so parents should get their children vaccinated at the earliest,” he said.

