Covid-19 live and kicking, don't shun mask, booster: Experts

Updated on: 11 June,2022 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Doctors say rising hospitalisations needing oxygen support means cases are getting serious; advise masking, social distancing

Covid-19 live and kicking, don't shun mask, booster: Experts

Beneficiaries get a booster dose, at Nair hospital on Wednesday. Pics/Ashish Raje


Don't take COVID lightly. This is the message experts have sought to give as cases start shooting up. As per government data on Friday, 24 people died of the disease in as many hours in India. Mumbai has also been reporting over 1,000 cases a day for the past three days. While only 64 patients were hospitalised on May 26, the number has now leapt to 323, with 78 of them on oxygen support. 

