Covid-19: Maharashtra records 32 new cases

On Sunday, Maharashtra logged 32 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, as per the state govt's health bulletin

At least 39 patients were discharged on September 17, 2023, taking the total tally of discharged patients to date to 80,22,486.

The health bulletin further stated that the recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

Out of 8,75,09,323 laboratory samples 81,71,308 have been tested positive (9.34 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.



Around 962 test were conducted in the state, out of this 620 tests were done in government laboratories, 342 were done in private laboratories.

"At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1733 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant," the health bulletin stated.

Since January 1 2023, 131 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 70.99 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 83 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 17 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Presently, Maharashtra has 268 active cases.

India has logged 55 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 549, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,030, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,162).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,583 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(with inputs from PTI)