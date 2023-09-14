Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 35 new cases

On Thursday, 35 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, the state government informed

On Thursday, 35 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, the state government informed. As per the health bulletin, 26 patients discharged on September 14, taking the total tally to 80,22,386 Covid-19 patients being discharged after full recovery until date.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

Out of 8,75,05,654 laboratory samples 81,71,201 have been tested positive (9.34 per cent) for Covid-19 until September 14.



Around 1,862 test were conducted out of this 1,448 were done in government laboratories, 414 were done in private laboratories.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1733 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

As per the information shared by the Maharashtra govt, since January 1, 2023, 130 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 73 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Presently, Maharashtra has 246 active Covid cases.

India has logged 58 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 531, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,029, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,97,975).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,415 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

