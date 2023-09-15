Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 41 new cases

Maharashtra reported 41 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, as per the state government

Maharashtra reported 41 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, as per the state government.

According to the report, 31 patients discharged on September 15, taking the total tally of discharged patients to 80,22,417 until date.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

Out of 8,75,07,231 laboratory samples 81,71,242 have been tested positive (9.34 per cent) for Covid-19 until September 15.

Around 1,577 test were conducted out of this 1,236 done in government laboratories, 340 were done in private laboratories and 1 by self-test.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1733 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.



Since January 1, 2023, 130 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 73.00 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a chargesheet against businessman Sujit Patkar, an associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the jumbo Covid-19 treatment centres in Mumbai.

The chargesheet was submitted before the court's registry and it will come up before the special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) after scrutiny of papers.

Patkar and another accused Kishore Bisure had been arrested by the ED on July 19 and they are currently in judicial custody. While the contents of the chargesheet are not available yet, a lawyer linked to the case said the agency has named the arrested duo as accused.

Patkar is accused of fraudulently bagging contracts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for setting up or managing COVID-19 field hospitals - called 'jumbo centres' - in the city during the pandemic. Bisure was the dean of a jumbo centre at Dahisar.

(with inputs from PTI)