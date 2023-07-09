Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 9 new cases

Maharashtra on Sunday reported nine new cases of Covid-19 infections, while no death was reported in the last 24 hours

Representative image/iStock

Maharashtra on Sunday reported nine new cases of Covid-19 infections, while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, the state government's data revealed.

A state health department media bulletin said that 13 patients were discharged today taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the infection to 80,21,295.

The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.18 per cent while the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

The bulletin said that out of 8,73,51,057 laboratory samples 81,69,926 have tested positive (9.35) per cent for Covid-19 until today.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,716 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Presently, Maharashtra has 75 active Covid-19 cases.