Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Maharashtra reports 9 new cases

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 9 new cases

Updated on: 09 July,2023 07:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra on Sunday reported nine new cases of Covid-19 infections, while no death was reported in the last 24 hours

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 9 new cases

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 9 new cases
x
00:00

Maharashtra on Sunday reported nine new cases of Covid-19 infections, while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, the state government's data revealed.


A state health department media bulletin said that 13 patients were discharged today taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the infection to 80,21,295.


The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.18 per cent while the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.


The bulletin said that out of 8,73,51,057 laboratory samples 81,69,926 have tested positive (9.35) per cent for Covid-19 until today.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,716 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Presently, Maharashtra has 75 active Covid-19 cases.

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai maharashtra Covid 19 Coronavirus mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK