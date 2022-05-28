Covid-19: Mumbai logs 352 new cases, zero deaths

With this, the financial capital’s overall COVID tally climbed to 10,64,273, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin

A beneficiary gets a dose of vaccine at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai reported 352 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, most of them asymptomatic. There were no fresh deaths due to the respiratory illness in the city, the civic body said.

With this, the financial capital’s overall COVID tally climbed to 10,64,273, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

Notably, Mumbai has reported over 300 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, 350 new patients of the infection were detected.

Show full article