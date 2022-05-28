Covid-19: Mumbai logs 352 new cases, zero deaths

Mumbai reported 352 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, most of them asymptomatic. There were no fresh deaths due to the respiratory illness in the city, the civic body said.
With this, the financial capital’s overall COVID tally climbed to 10,64,273, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.
Notably, Mumbai has reported over 300 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, 350 new patients of the infection were detected.
Of the 352 new patients, 96 per cent or 337 were asymptomatic. The remaining 15 symptomatic patients were hospitalised, but only one of them was put on oxygen support.
As many as 213 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing up their overall count to 10,42,910 and leaving the metropolis with 1,797 active COVID-19 cases, the BMC said.
Mumbai has a recovery rate of 98 per cent and case doubling rate is 3,396 days.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 536 new infections—the highest one-day rise in cases since March 3—but zero fatalities, the health department said. The tally of active cases crossed the 2,500-mark at 2,568, it said.
On March 3, the state had recorded 544 new infections.
The state’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,84,865 while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,47,858. The case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.As many as 329 COVID-19 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 77,34,439 and recovery rate to 98.09 per cent.
78,84,865 Total No. of cases in maharashtra
457 Total no. of cases in MMR in the last 24 hours
0 No. of deaths in city on Friday
213 patients Recovered and discharged in city on Friday
