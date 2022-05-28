Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Cyber cheats now targeting power users
‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses
Countries should take right measures to contain Monkeypox: WHO
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid-19: Mumbai logs 352 new cases, zero deaths

Covid-19: Mumbai logs 352 new cases, zero deaths

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

With this, the financial capital’s overall COVID tally climbed to 10,64,273, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin

Covid-19: Mumbai logs 352 new cases, zero deaths

A beneficiary gets a dose of vaccine at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai reported 352 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, most of them asymptomatic. There were no fresh deaths due to the respiratory illness in the city, the civic body said.

With this, the financial capital’s overall COVID tally climbed to 10,64,273, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.




Notably, Mumbai has reported over 300 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, 350 new patients of the infection were detected.


Show full article

Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK