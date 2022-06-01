Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6

The number of active cases went past 2,500 and reached 2,526

A group of young women enjoy a day out at Bandstand, Bandra, amidst rising cases. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 506 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since February 6 this year, which raised the tally of infections to 10,65,802, a civic official said. The number of active cases went past 2,500 and reached 2,526.

The number of recoveries in Mumbai stands at 10,43,710 with 218 recevered on Tuesday while the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 with no fresh fatalities being reported during the day, the official said. The daily number of infections in the metropolis crossed the 500 mark on February 6 this year when 536 cases were detected.

As per the bulletin released by the civic body, Mumbai’s case recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent. The city has witnessed a significant rise in the daily cases this month compared to April. The metropolis had reported cases in three digits on 27 days this month. Mumbai logged a total of 5,979 cases in May, as against 1,822 cases in April, while it reported only three deaths this month compared to four fatalities in April.

