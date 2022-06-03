Covid-19: Mumbai records 1 death after a fortnight; sees 704 cases

The number of active cases surged over the 3,000 mark and the caseload doubling rate slipped below 2,000 days to 1,765

A man gets an anti-Covid shot, at Nair hospital, on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

On the second day in a row, Mumbai recorded more than 700 new Coronavirus infections on Thursday. The city also witnessed a death on account of the infection after more than a fortnight, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) bulletin.

Mumbai logged 704 new Covid-19 cases, 35 fewer than the previous day, taking the tally of cases in the city to 10,67,245. With one fatality, the death toll rose to 19,567. A day before, the city had witnessed 739 new cases, highest since February 4, but no fatality. No pandemic-related fatality had been reported in the city after May 15.

The number of active cases surged over the 3,000 mark and the caseload doubling rate slipped below 2,000 days to 1,765. Mumbai now has 3,324 active Covid-19 cases. As many as 9,544 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. Out of 704 new patients, 671 are asymptomatic and only 33 symptomatic patients have been admitted in hospitals. Of these, five are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

