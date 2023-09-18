Covid-19: Mumbai records seven new cases

On Monday, Mumbai recorded seven new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,164,648, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin

As per the BMC data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between September 11 and September 17 is 0.0016 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

Out of the seven cases, two cases are hospitalized of which one is on oxygen support. A total of 11 patients recovered of Covid-19 on Monday, as per the health bulletin.

"Currently, the city has 134 active cases," the BMC data informed. Earlier, on Sunday, September 17, the city recorded 138 active Covid-19 cases, according to the health data.

So far, 189,27,892 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 125 samples taken in the past 24 hours.

The data further stated that Mumbai's caseload doubling time is 45,465 days.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the BMC announced that all government and civic-run Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Mumbai will remain shut on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, due to the public holiday on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The BMC statement read, "The vaccination campaign will resume from Wednesday, September 20, 2023. citizens are requested to cooperate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration".

Currently, one government-run CVC and 24 civic-run CVCs are functional across the city.

Around 14,89,946 citizens have taken precautionary doses in Mumbai till date.

Further, on Sunday, Maharashtra logged 32 new cases and zero deaths.

"At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1733 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant," stated the health department of Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, at the global level, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on China to offer greater transparency regarding the origins of Covid-19.