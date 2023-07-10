Covid-19: Mumbai records zero cases

Mumbai reported zero Covid-19 cases on Monday, for the first time after June 19

This kept the Covid-19 tally of Mumbai to 11,63,982.

The BMC data also revealed that there were no deaths due to Covid-19, keeping the death toll unchanged at 19,775.

The recovery count increased by one to touch 11,44,186, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 21, the BMC data stated.

"The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 3 and 9 is 0.0003 per cent," as per BMC data.

The caseload doubling time is 274,929 days.

So far, 189,03,884 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 333 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.