Breaking News
Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
Rahul running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan', says JP Nadda
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai records zero cases

Covid-19: Mumbai records zero cases

Updated on: 10 July,2023 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai reported zero Covid-19 cases on Monday, for the first time after June 19

Covid-19: Mumbai records zero cases

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Covid-19: Mumbai records zero cases
x
00:00

Mumbai reported zero Covid-19 cases on Monday, for the first time after June 19.


This kept the Covid-19 tally of Mumbai to 11,63,982.


The BMC data also revealed that there were no deaths due to Covid-19, keeping the death toll unchanged at 19,775.


The recovery count increased by one to touch 11,44,186, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 21, the BMC data stated.

"The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 3 and 9 is 0.0003 per cent," as per BMC data.

The caseload doubling time is 274,929 days.

So far, 189,03,884 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 333 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai Covid 19 Coronavirus mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK