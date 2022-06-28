Covid-19: Mumbai reports 1,062 cases, 5 deaths

All the deceased patients were in the age group of 70 to 90 years. The death toll has now reached 19,604 in the city, as per the BMC data

A beneficiary is vaccinated against COVID-19 at Nair hospital, on June 18. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai reported five fatalities linked to COVID-19, for the second consecutive day, on Monday. According to the BMC’s data, 1,062 more people tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Monday. On Sunday, the city had reported 1,700 cases.

All the deceased patients were in the age group of 70 to 90 years. The death toll has now reached 19,604 in the city, as per the BMC data.

On Monday, a total of 8,854 samples were tested for COVID-19, and reports of 1,062 came back positive, pushing the total count of cases since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020, to 1,108,433. The positivity rate stood at 12 per cent.

Out of 1062 positive patients, 68 needed hospitalization while seven patients were given oxygen support.

Besides, 1,305 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the total recovery tally to 1,076,350. At present, the city has 12,479 active cases, and 668 patients are getting treatment at hospital, with 84 of them on oxygen support. The rest of the patients are recovering at home.

In the city, 668 of the 24,768 COVID-19 beds are currently occupied.

The state-wide COVID-19 tally stood at 79,65,035, with the state health department recording 2,369 new cases on Monday.

Hospitals across the state discharged 1,402 patients after full recovery, taking the total tally of recovered COVID-19 affected citizens to 77,91,555.

Apart from Mumbai, no other districts reported COVID-19 deaths. The total death toll has now reached 1,47,910 and the fatality rate is 1.85 per cent, as per the state health officials. Out of 2,369 new cases in the state, 1,878 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Pune reported 343 cases, followed by Nagpur at 57, Nashik at 42, Akola at 19, Latur at 12, Kolhapur at 10, and Aurangabad at eight.

79,65,035 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

1,878 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

5 No. of deaths in city on monday

1,305 patients Recovered and discharged in city on monday