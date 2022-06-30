Covid-19: Mumbai reports 1,504 cases, TRP drops to 10.64 per cent

Of the new cases, 65 patients needed hospitalisation including 18 requiring oxygen support

A woman gets vaccinated during a drive on Platform no. 18 at CSMT. File pic

The test positivity rate in the city dropped to 10.64 per cent on Wednesday as opposed to around 12 per cent recorded over the past few days. Of the 14,129 samples tested, 1,504 came positive. Mumbai also reported three deaths due to the infection.

Of the new cases, 65 patients needed hospitalisation including 18 requiring oxygen support. With this, the total COVID tally of the financial capital has reached 11,11,227 and the active case count stood at 11,844. As on Wednesday, 681 patients were undergoing treatment at hospitals while the rest were in isolation at home or institutional quarantine.

As per the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the deceased included a 64-year-old woman who had diabetes and ypertension, a 37-year-old man and 84-year-old man with chronic kidney disease. The death toll in the city has gone up to 19,609.

On Wednesday, 1,645 patients in the city recovered from COVID-19, pushing the recovery count to 10,79,774. Meanwhile, the state reported 3,957 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, after which the total count has gone up to 79,72,474. On the other hand, 3,696 patients recovered, bringing the tally of recovered patients to 77,98,817.

Maharashtra also reported 7 deaths. Apart from three deaths in Mumbai, Thane reported two fatalities while Vasai-Virar and Kolhapur reported one death each. The total death toll has now reached 1,47,922 and the fatality rate is 1.85 per cent, as per the state health officials.

79,72,474 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

2,603 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

3 No. of deaths in city on wednesday

1,645 Patients Recovered and discharged in city on wednesday