Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai reports 1504 cases TRP drops to 1064 per cent

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 1,504 cases, TRP drops to 10.64 per cent

Updated on: 30 June,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Of the new cases, 65 patients needed hospitalisation including 18 requiring oxygen support

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 1,504 cases, TRP drops to 10.64 per cent

A woman gets vaccinated during a drive on Platform no. 18 at CSMT. File pic


The test positivity rate in the city dropped to 10.64 per cent on Wednesday as opposed to around 12 per cent recorded over the past few days. Of the 14,129 samples tested, 1,504 came positive. Mumbai also reported three deaths due to the infection. 

Of the new cases, 65 patients needed hospitalisation including 18 requiring oxygen support. With this, the total COVID tally of the financial capital has reached 11,11,227 and the active case count stood at 11,844. As on Wednesday, 681 patients were undergoing treatment at hospitals while the rest were in isolation at home or institutional quarantine. 




As per the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the deceased included a 64-year-old woman who had diabetes and ypertension, a 37-year-old man and 84-year-old man with chronic kidney disease. The death toll in the city has gone up to 19,609. 


On Wednesday, 1,645 patients in the city recovered from COVID-19, pushing the recovery count to 10,79,774. Meanwhile, the state reported 3,957 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, after which the total count has gone up to 79,72,474. On the other hand, 3,696 patients recovered, bringing the tally of recovered patients to 77,98,817. 

Maharashtra also reported 7 deaths. Apart from three deaths in Mumbai, Thane reported two fatalities while Vasai-Virar and Kolhapur reported one death each. The total death toll has now reached 1,47,922 and the fatality rate is 1.85 per cent, as per the state health officials. 

79,72,474 Total No. of cases in maharashtra
2,603 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours
3 No. of deaths in city on wednesday
1,645 Patients Recovered and discharged in city on  wednesday

Coronavirus mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK