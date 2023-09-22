Covid-19: Mumbai reports 16 new cases

On Friday, Mumbai reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,164,694, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin

Representative image/iStock

Presently, the city now has 94 active Covid-19 cases. According to the BMC data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between September 15 and September 21 is 0.0010 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 189,28,748 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 245 samples taken in the past 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 66,283 days, as per civic data.

Out of the 16 new cases, 15 cases are asymptomatic and only one patient has been hospitalised for treatment.

Mumbai has witnessed 19,777 deaths due to Covid-19 till date.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 55 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have been recorded at 461, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,031, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,393).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,901 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(with inputs from PTI)