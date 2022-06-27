Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 1,700 cases, 5 deaths

Updated on: 27 June,2022 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai’s Test Positivity rate stands at 13 per cent on Sunday

People register for a Covid shot at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje


On Sunday, Mumbai reported five deaths due to Covid-19 which is the highest since February 7 this year. Four out of the five individuals who lost their lives were above the age of 70 and suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and other ailments. The total death count has gone up to 19,599. Meanwhile, the city reported 1,700 fresh cases of Covid out of 13,435 samples.

Mumbai’s Test Positivity rate stands at 13 per cent on Sunday. After 1,700 new cases, the city’s total Covid count has reached 1,107,371. At least 85 patients needed hospitalisation and four are on oxygen support. At present, there are 12,727 active Covid patients, out of which 671 are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Of these, 64 patients are on oxygen support and the rest are either at home or in institutional quarantine. While 2,082 patients recovered from Covid and the total recovery count reached 1,075,045.





