Covid-19: Mumbai reports 1,956 cases, TRP at 12.7 per cent

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Mumbai on Friday reported 1,956 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in infections since January 23, but no new death, a civic official said.

The case tally in the financial capital rose to 10,77,199, a civic official said. The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570. The number of active cases rose from 7,898 a day earlier to 9,191 on Friday.

On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 1,702 new cases.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, also went above the 10 per cent mark and stood at 12.74 per cent. It was 9.64 per cent on Thursday.

The recovery count increased by 763 in the past 24 hours to reach 10,48,438, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

In the first 10 days of June, the city reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in entire May. Between June 1 to 10, the metropolis reported 11,397 COVID-19 cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases.

The city reported four deaths in the first 10 days of June against three deaths in May.

On Friday, 15,346 tests were carried out in the city, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,72,60,172. A day before, 17,648 tests were carried out in the city.

Out of 1,956 new patients, 1,873 were asymptomatic and 83 symptomatic patients have been admitted in hospitals. Of these only three patients are on oxygen support, the BMC said.

Of the 24,943 beds for COVID-19 patients in the city, only 369 beds are occupied.

After the discharge of 763 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered patients climbed to 10,48,438.

Overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai was 0.107 per cent for the period between June 3 to 9, and the caseload doubling rate is 642 days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new cases, highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death. Friday’s rise in cases was the highest since February 13 when the state had recorded 3,502 cases.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra now stands at 13,329. Only Gondia district has zero active cases. The state’s COVID-19 case tally rose to 79,04,709, and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,867.

As many as 1,323 patients recovered, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,43,513.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.96 per cent. The case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

As many as 40,822 tests were carried out in the state since Thursday evening, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 8,12,37,544.

79,04,709 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

2,731 Total no. of cases in MMR in the last 24 hours

0 No. of deaths in city on Friday

763 Patients Recovered and discharged in city on Friday

