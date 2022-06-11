Covid-19: Mumbai reports 1,956 cases, TRP at 12.7 per cent

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 June,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The case tally in the financial capital rose to 10,77,199, a civic official said. The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570. The number of active cases rose from 7,898 a day earlier to 9,191 on Friday

Pic/Anurag Ahire


Mumbai on Friday reported 1,956 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in infections since January 23, but no new death, a civic official said.

The case tally in the financial capital rose to 10,77,199, a civic official said. The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570. The number of active cases rose from 7,898 a day earlier to 9,191 on Friday.




On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 1,702 new cases.


