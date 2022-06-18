Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Since June 15 , Mumbai has been reporting over 2,000 new cases every day. This has sent the overall Covid-19 count in the city to 10,90,503

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 2,255 new cases, TPR at 15 per cent

A woman gets a vaccine dose at Nair hospital on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai’s test positivity rate remained over 15 per cent for the second consecutive day on Friday as the city reported 2,255 fresh Covid-19 infections from 14,643 tests. This is the third time in the past four days that TPR went past 15 per cent. Coronavirus claimed two lives in the city during the day, said the BMC.

Since Wednesday, Mumbai has been reporting over 2,000 new cases every day. This has sent the overall Covid count in the city to 10,90,503. Of the positive cases during the day, 110 patients needed hospitalisation and 16 were put on oxygen support. The city has 13,304 active Covid patients of which 569 are admitted to hospitals. The rest are in home and institutional quarantine. 




Friday’s fatalities include an 86-year-old man suffering from high BP and heart conditions and a 57-year-old woman with acquired immuno deficiency syndrome and lung cancer. With the two deaths, the total Covid death toll in the city has reached 19,580. As per the BMC figures, 1,954 patients recovered on Friday, taking the recovery count to 1,057,619. 


