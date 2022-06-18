Covid-19: Mumbai reports 2,255 new cases, TPR at 15 per cent

Mumbai’s test positivity rate remained over 15 per cent for the second consecutive day on Friday as the city reported 2,255 fresh Covid-19 infections from 14,643 tests. This is the third time in the past four days that TPR went past 15 per cent. Coronavirus claimed two lives in the city during the day, said the BMC.
Since Wednesday, Mumbai has been reporting over 2,000 new cases every day. This has sent the overall Covid count in the city to 10,90,503. Of the positive cases during the day, 110 patients needed hospitalisation and 16 were put on oxygen support. The city has 13,304 active Covid patients of which 569 are admitted to hospitals. The rest are in home and institutional quarantine.
Friday’s fatalities include an 86-year-old man suffering from high BP and heart conditions and a 57-year-old woman with acquired immuno deficiency syndrome and lung cancer. With the two deaths, the total Covid death toll in the city has reached 19,580. As per the BMC figures, 1,954 patients recovered on Friday, taking the recovery count to 1,057,619.
Across the state, 4,165 new cases were recorded on Friday, taking Maharashtra’s total Covid count to 79,27,862. During the day, 3047 patients recovered from the respiratory disease, pushing the tally to 77,58,230. Apart from two deaths in Mumbai, 1 fatality was reported in Jalgaon district. With Friday’s numbers, the total death toll in the state has reached 1,47,883, while the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, said state health officials. Of the fresh cases in the state, 3,601 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region or MMR.
“People often underestimate the strength of their opponents and that same trend can be seen as the root cause of Covid-19 re-emergence as well. With the number of cases shooting to more than thousands in the past few days globally, it’s quite evident that we all have lowered our shield in the fight against this deadly disease,” said Dr Fredy Joseph, consultant physician, Apollo Clinic.
Though most cases, The expert said, seem to be asymptomatic in Mumbai with fewer hospitalisation and a low positivity rate with severe illnesses, the viral transmission is gaining an increase in momentum which raises the alarm of further risk of viral mutations that can put us all at risk once again. “To prevent yet another wave from happening, we need to engage ourselves in ensuring that we wear a mask, wash our hands, maintain our social distance, and get vaccinated. Let’s all continue to be vigilant about ourselves and the situation around us.”
79,27,862
Total no of cases in Maharashtra
3,601
Total no of cases in MMR in the last 24 hours
2
No of deaths in city on Friday
1,954
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Friday