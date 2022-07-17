Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 276 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate now 2.59 per cent

Updated on: 17 July,2022 08:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 10 and 16 was 0.03 per cent

Mumbai reported 276 coronavirus cases on July 17 along with two deaths. Of the new cases, 24 cases were symptomatic. On July 16, Mumbai logged 365 cases and two deaths due to Covid-19.

The recovery count rose by 397 to reach 10,99,163, which left the city with an active caseload of 2,300, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. He said the overall number of coronavirus tests in the city stood at 1,76,98,650, including 10,656 in the last 24 hours, down from 11,442 in the preceding 24-hour period.





Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 10 and 16 was 0.03 per cent. The caseload doubling time in the metropolis now stood at 2,279 days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,186 new coronavirus positive cases and three deaths linked to the infection, the health department said. With this, the caseload in the state rose to 80,19,391 and the death toll to 1,48,026.

With inputs from PTI

