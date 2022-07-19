Covid-19: Mumbai reports 284 cases, two deaths

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,279 new Covid-19 cases, up by 1,168 from a day ago, while six more patients succumbed to the infection and 2,646 others recovered in the state, said the health department

Mumbai registered 284 coronavirus cases along with two deaths on July 19. Out of total infections, 262 cases i.e. 92 per cent were asymptomatic. There were 22 patients hospitalised in the past 24 hours and 7,187 tests were carried out. According to BMC data, Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98 per cent.

On July 18, Mumbai had reported 167 cases and zero fatalities. On the other hand, Thane logged 55 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,279 new Covid-19 cases, up by 1,168 from a day ago, while six more patients succumbed to the infection and 2,646 others recovered in the state, said the health department. With these additions, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,22,781, while the death toll increased to 1,48,032, said the department in a bulletin.

