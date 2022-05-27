Covid-19: Mumbai reports 350 new cases, active tally at 1,658

With this, Mumbai’s infection tally climbed to 10,63,921, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, the civic body said in its bulletin

Pic/Ashish Raje

The city on Thursday recorded 350 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day count since February 11 this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. There were no deaths related to the infection on Thursday. This is for the 10th day in a row that the metropolis has witnessed more than 150 cases. Except for four days, the city has recorded daily infection cases in three digits so far this month.

With this, Mumbai’s infection tally climbed to 10,63,921, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, the civic body said in its bulletin. The city reported 350 daily cases for the first time since February 11, when it had logged 367 cases and one fatality. The country’s financial capital reported 55 more cases on Thursday as compared to Wednesday when there were 295 cases and zero fatality.

Out of the 350 new cases, 16 patients are symptomatic and hospitalised and two of them are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. Presently, Mumbai has 1,658 active Covid-19 cases. The recovery rate stood at 98 per cent and the tally of recovered patients reached 10,42,697 with 223 of them getting discharged in the past 24 hours. The civic body, however, said that of the 24,487 beds in the city, only 64 beds are occupied and the percentage of the beds occupied is 0.26 per cent as compared to the total beds available. The case doubling rate went further down to 3,691 days and overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases reached 0.019 per cent for the period between May 19 and 25.

