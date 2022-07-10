Covid-19: Mumbai reports 399 cases, zero deaths

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,591 new coronavirus-positive cases, but did not record any death linked to the infection, the state health department said

Mumbai logged 399 coronavirus cases and zero fatalities on July 10. Out of the total cases, 375 cases i.e. 94 per cent were asymptomatic. There were 10,417 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. On July 9, Mumbai registered 499 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths.

Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98 per cent. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,591 new coronavirus-positive cases, but did not record any death linked to the infection, the state health department said. With the addition in cases, the overall tally rose to 80,04,024, while the death toll stood at 1,47,976.

A total of 2,894 patients recuperated during the day, raising the recovery count to 78,37,679.

