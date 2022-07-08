Breaking News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in UP Police FIR
Mumbai: BMC withdraws 10 per cent water cut due to satisfactory rainfall
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena
ED issues FEMA penalty notices to Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai reports 530 cases two deaths

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 530 cases, two deaths

Updated on: 08 July,2022 08:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The daily addition to the tally remained below the 1,000-mark for the eighth day in a row

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 530 cases, two deaths

Representative image


Mumbai on July 8 reported 530 coronavirus cases along with two deaths. Out of new cases, 38 infections were symptomatic. The caseload in Mumbai rose to 11,17,897, while the death toll reached 19,624. The daily addition to the tally remained below the 1,000-mark for the eighth day in a row.






On July 7, Mumbai had logged 540 cases and two fatalities. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the growth rate of cases between June 30 and July 7 was 0.061 per cent. There were 10,093 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

 

Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK