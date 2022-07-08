Covid-19: Mumbai reports 530 cases, two deaths

The daily addition to the tally remained below the 1,000-mark for the eighth day in a row

Representative image

Mumbai on July 8 reported 530 coronavirus cases along with two deaths. Out of new cases, 38 infections were symptomatic. The caseload in Mumbai rose to 11,17,897, while the death toll reached 19,624. The daily addition to the tally remained below the 1,000-mark for the eighth day in a row.

On July 7, Mumbai had logged 540 cases and two fatalities. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the growth rate of cases between June 30 and July 7 was 0.061 per cent. There were 10,093 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.