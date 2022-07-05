Covid-19: Mumbai reports 659 cases, 1 death; infections jump by 53 per cent in 24 hours

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,098 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 1,515 the previous day, and six fatalities

Mumbai reported 659 Covid-19 cases and one fatality today. On July 4, Mumbai had reported 761 coronavirus cases along with three deaths. There were 8,276 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours and 1,289 patients were discharged. The recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 98 per cent.

On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 3,098 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 1,515 the previous day, and six fatalities, taking the tally to 79,89,909 and the toll to 1,47,949, a health official said.

The addition to the tally was 104 per cent more than Monday (July 4), while the fatality count too doubled from three to six. The recovery count increased by 4,207 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,21,140, leaving the state with an active caseload of 20,820.

With inputs from PTI