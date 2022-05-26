Covid-19: TPR jumps to 3.2 per cent, active cases doubled in 10 days, says BMC

BMC says cases are sporadic in nature, but yet to ascertain reason behind rise; starts testing those with cold, cough at dispensaries

Passengers arrive at Mumbai airport. Experts said a number of cases are getting detected while testing before travelling. File pic

The test positivity rate of Covid-19 in Mumbai has seen a rapid increase, from below one per cent last month to three per cent as on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the city have doubled in the last 10 days from 885 to 1,531 while the number of daily tests remained the same at around 8,000. Experts said a majority of the cases are getting detected while undergoing mandatory testing before travel or surgeries. Hospitalisations, however, remained low with most patients being asymptomatic or having mild infection.

Test positivity rate is the number of positive cases reported per 100 tests. After the third wave receded, the TPR remained below 1 per cent in March, till the first half of April. On April 5, TPR stood at 0.9 per cent and there were 532 active cases in the city. The figure rose to 1.6 per cent in the next 10 days on May 5, and has further increased to 3.2 per cent on Wednesday.

Health officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are analysing cases on a weekly basis, and are yet to ascertain the cause behind the trend of rise in infections. “It will take another few weeks to clear the air on whether it is just a normal increase or a start of a new wave. We cannot claim anything as of now,” said a BMC health official.

Show full article