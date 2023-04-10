Crop loss to be discussed in next cabinet meet, aid to rain-affected farmers as per govt rules, says Maharashtra minister

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 April,2023 01:48 PM IST  |  Akola
PTI |

Sattar visited villages in Akola district to review crop losses, as officials started conducting panchanama of damages due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar


Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar on Monday said the final figure of crop losses due to unseasonal rains in parts of the state will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting and the compensation will be disbursed to farmers as per the government rules.


Sattar visited villages in Akola district to review crop losses, as officials started conducting panchanama of damages due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm.



Talking to reporters while inspecting farms in Belura and Tandli villages, the minister said, "The final figure of damages will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting and once the final report is presented, compensation will be disbursed as per the government rules."


Meanwhile, Rajendra Deshmukh, a lemon farmer, who suffered losses because of unseasonal rains, urged the state government to immediately announce relief to farmers.

Earlier on Sunday, Sattar had visited villages in Beed district of Marathwada to inspect damages that were reported due to rains and hailstorms on April 7 and 8.

"I visited Dhangarwadi and Golwadi villages. I saw that crops such as tomato, chilly and lemon have been damaged to some extent," the minister said.

The state government has ordered crop loss surveys and accordingly, financial aid will be released to farmers, he said.

