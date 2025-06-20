Speaking at a meeting of the archives department in Mumbai, the Maharashtra minister said the state has a historical bond with the then princely state of Baroda, in particular with Sayajirao Gaekwad, the renowned ruler of that state

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Listen to this article Culture minister Ashish Shelar seeks MoU between state archives of Maharashtra and Gujarat x 00:00

Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar has directed his department to have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state archives of Maharashtra and Gujarat, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking at a meeting of the archives department in Mumbai, the Maharashtra minister said the state has a historical bond with the then princely state of Baroda, in particular with Sayajirao Gaekwad, the renowned ruler of that state, reported PTI.

To share and preserve historical documents, the culture department should initiate an MoU between the state archives of Gujarat and Maharashtra, he said.

It would pave the way for presenting the documented legacy of Sayajirao Gaekwad to future generations, he added.

Sayajirao Gaekwad's formative influence was his mother, Maharani Jamnabai Gaekwad, whose maternal home was in Rahimatpur, Satara district of Maharashtra, a statement from Shelar's office quoted him saying, reported PTI.

Despite adverse circumstances, Maharani Jamnabai raised an ideal king, Sayajirao Gaekwad, who went on to build a model state, earning widespread acclaim for Baroda. Given this legacy, there has been a longstanding demand to establish a memorial and beautify the surrounding area at her native place, Rahimatpur, in her honour, the minister said, reported PTI.

Directing officials to submit a detailed plan for the proposed memorial, Shelar stressed the importance of honouring the historic ties between Maharani Jamnabai Gaekwad's native place, Rahimatpur, and the Baroda princely state.

Maharashtra govt reconstitutes committee to resolve border dispute with Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has reconstituted the high-powered committee to resolve the state's border dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, reported PTI.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, the committee, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was reconstituted because crucial decisions regarding the border dispute need to be taken with consensus by a non-partisan and representative body.

From time to time, the committee has been reconstituted as new governments took office. A similar exercise had been carried out on November 22, 2022, months after the then Mahayuti alliance took charge with Eknath Shinde as the chief minister.

The committee has now been reconstituted following the formation of the new government, with Fadnavis as the CM, after last year's assembly polls.

Fadnavis heads the 18-member committee, which also includes his deputies Shinde and Ajit Pawar and former CMs Narayan Rane, Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan, reported PTI.

NCP (SP) MLAs Rohit Patil and Jayant Patil, ministers Chandrakant Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, Prakash Abitkar, Suresh Khade, BJP legislators Sudhir Gadgil, Sachin Kalyan Shetty, leaders of opposition in the legislative assembly and council are among the other members of the committee, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra assembly currently does not have a leader of the opposition. Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress legislators do not figure in the high-powered committee.

(With inputs from PTI)