Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures

A survey of 11,000 people by a community-based social media organisation says while 76 per cent had at least one symptom, just 24 per cent ventured to take a Covid test

A health official collects samples for a Covid test, in Mahim. File pic

The number of novel Coronavirus cases may have been underreported, as only 24 per cent of over 11,000 surveyed citizens got themselves tested for Covid, finds a survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform. The remaining 76 per cent didn’t get tested despite having flu-like symptoms, the result showed. The survey showed that three out of four respondents did not undertake the test to detect Covid-19 when they suffered from flu-like illness.