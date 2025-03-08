The main aim of this helpline number is to make the victims realise that they are not the only ones to face such issues and help is available for them,” Dr Gagrani added

NGO Brush Of Hope, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, has launched a dedicated helpline number to aid the victims of cyberbullying and sextortion. The helpline number—022-65366666—will be functional from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 8 pm.

“Our dedicated teams will be there to assist the victims who are facing sextortion and cyberbullying. Four councillors would be able to converse in English, Hindi, and Marathi,” said Dr Sheetal Gagrani, founder of the NGO Brush Of Hope.

"They would guide the victims to be calm and, if needed, can also approach the police station.

“As we speak, at least 128 women are facing cyber harassment and sextortion. Cybercrime is now the world’s number one organised crime. Often the victims of cyberbullying are hesitant to approach the police, and in such cases they can approach the helpline number,” said Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, Yashaswi Yadav.

The counsellors have been trained by Dr Anjali Chhabria. “There is a lot of stigma involved, and victims face a lot of mental distress, and hence the counsellors will provide them with mental assistance, and then others will guide them for legal aid,” Dr Gagrani said.

The helpline will provide assistance, including counselling by experienced psychologists, who are trained to handle cyber abuse cases; legal guidance—expert advice to; navigate legal remedies and assist with filing complaints; and escalation support—immediate intervention for critical cases in collaboration with law enforcement.

