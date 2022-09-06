Breaking News
‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Cyrus Mistry suffered multiple injuries blunt thorax trauma in fatal car crash Hospital official

Cyrus Mistry suffered multiple injuries, blunt thorax trauma in fatal car crash: Hospital official

Updated on: 06 September,2022 02:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The injuries also included vein ruptures causing internal bleeding

Cyrus Mistry suffered multiple injuries, blunt thorax trauma in fatal car crash: Hospital official

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling. Pic- Atul Kamble


Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole had received multiple injuries and "blunt thorax trauma" in the car accident in which they were killed almost instantly, a medical officer from the J J Hospital here said on Tuesday.


The injuries also included vein ruptures causing internal bleeding, he said.

Mistry (54) and Pandole were on way to Mumbai from Gujarat along with two other persons when their car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river in


neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra, around 100 km from here, on Sunday afternoon.

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats, were killed.

Also read: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai

Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole (60), who was sitting in the front seat, survived with injuries.

The bodies were later brought to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai where doctors conducted the autopsy.

"The impact on the bodies of both Mistry and Pandole was sudden and forceful because of the speed of the car. It led to multiple injuries and blunt thorax trauma,¿ the medical officer said.

"The multiple injuries also included rupturing of veins causing internal bleeding. However, the primary autopsy report could only indicate some vague symptoms. A detailed analysis will explain everything and the exact cause of the death," he said.

As a standard procedure, the viscera sample will be sent to a forensic science laboratory in Kalina area here for a detailed analysis, he added.

The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place, the official had said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK