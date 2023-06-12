Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly

Seek creation of dedicated lanes for cyclists, parking facilities at prominent locations

A dabbawala at Dadar on March 16, 2021. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Struggling to adapt to congested city streets, Mumbai's iconic bicycle-borne dabbawalas, who have delivering meals across the city since 1890, have launched an online petition to ensure that dedicated cycling infrastructure is set up throughout the city. They have also demanded secure parking facilities at strategic locations, including suburban railway stations. The dabbawalas believe that if most last-mile deliveries and short-distance commutes were done on bicycles, the city's air quality would improve.