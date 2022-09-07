Dabbawalas of Mumbai write to Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis about stolen cycles

They are now being harassed by thieves who steal their bicycles parked outside stations

Many dabbawalas lost their livelihoods during the pandemic

The dabbawalas of Mumbai on Tuesday complained in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, that their bicycles parked outside railway stations in the city were getting stolen. They have sought increased patrolling in parking bays. Having suffered immensely during the pandemic restrictions when offices were shut, the dabbawalas don’t want any more troubles.

The dabbawalas association has named three Western Railway stations Nallasopara, Vile Parle and Borivli from where their bicycles have gone missing. “Bicycles are our humble source of transport, and nowadays they are expensive, costing Rs 10,000 and more. There have been increased cases of bicycle thefts from outside railway stations and we have brought the matter to the notice of the home minister,” Mumbai Dabbawala Association President Subhash Talekar said.

“Our request is to increase patrolling outside such places for safety. We have suffered enough losses in the pandemic and cannot bear more such losses,” he said. “Many dabbawalas’ bicycles that were kept outside railway stations in the lockdown have gone missing. We have also requested NGOs and organisations to provide us with bicycles,” he added.

