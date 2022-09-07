Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Dabbawalas of Mumbai write to Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis about stolen cycles

Dabbawalas of Mumbai write to Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis about stolen cycles

Updated on: 07 September,2022 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

They are now being harassed by thieves who steal their bicycles parked outside stations

Dabbawalas of Mumbai write to Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis about stolen cycles

Many dabbawalas lost their livelihoods during the pandemic


The dabbawalas of Mumbai on Tuesday complained in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, that their bicycles parked outside railway stations in the city were getting stolen. They have sought increased patrolling in parking bays. Having suffered immensely during the pandemic restrictions when offices were shut, the dabbawalas don’t want any more troubles.


Also read: Mumbai: Mira-Bhayandar NGO helps pandemic-hit dabbawalas with cycles, ration

The dabbawalas association has named three Western Railway stations Nallasopara, Vile Parle and Borivli from where their bicycles have gone missing. “Bicycles are our humble source of transport, and nowadays they are expensive, costing Rs 10,000 and more. There have been increased cases of bicycle thefts from outside railway stations and we have brought the matter to the notice of the home minister,” Mumbai Dabbawala Association President Subhash Talekar said.


“Our request is to increase patrolling outside such places for safety. We have suffered enough losses in the pandemic and cannot bear more such losses,” he said. “Many dabbawalas’ bicycles that were kept outside railway stations in the lockdown have gone missing. We have also requested NGOs and organisations to provide us with bicycles,” he added.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
devendra fadnavis bharatiya janata party mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK