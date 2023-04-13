Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai

Cases in state cross the 1,000-mark, with 320 from city alone

Healthcare professionals during a COVID preparedness drill at JJ hospital. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The daily count of COVID-19 infections crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday in the state, which also saw nine fatalities from the respiratory illness. On Tuesday, the state recorded 919 cases and one death.

Of the 1,115 new cases reported by the state health department, 320 were from Mumbai. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 2,196 samples were tested for novel Coronavirus on Wednesday.

Out of 320 new patients detected in the city, 17 were hospitalised. With this, the total number of hospitalisations went up to 115. Currently, only 2.64 per cent of the city’s beds dedicated to COVID-19 treatment are occupied.

The state, as on Wednesday, had 5,421 active cases, including 1,577 in Mumbai. Of the nine deceased across the state, two were from Mumbai—a 50-year-old man suffering from chronic lung disease and an 81-year-old man.

Within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Thane Municipal Corporation reported two deaths, Vasai-Virar one and the Pune Municipal Corporation three. Akola witnessed one death due to COVID-19.

The state’s total death count was 1,48,470 on Wednesday, including 19,752 in Mumbai.