Animal electrocuted on June 18, 2024, but farmer had hard fight with Mahavitaran for compensation

The deceased buffalo

Dairy farmer compensated Rs 30K for buffalo's death

After seven months, the owner of a buffalo that died due to electrocution was compensated by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (Mahavitaran).

In the Vasai East Rural Area, a buffalo belonging to one Bhai Dudhaji Patil, a dairy farmer from Adane village, died on June 18, 2024, after allegedly coming in contact with a broken live wire belonging to Mahavitaran while grazing in the morning. The incident occurred due to the company's negligence, making it mandatory for the Mahavitaran to compensate the owner.

Former Youth Wing Congress President Kuldeep Vartak took up the issue and sent a letter to the chief engineer of Mahavitaran on June 23, 2024. However, the superintendent engineer of the Vasai Board replied via a letter dated September 6, 2024, stating that the required documents related to the accident had not been received.

Bhai Dudhaji Patil watches as his buffaloes graze

Patil, the buffalo owner, subsequently provided the necessary documents to Vartak on October 14, 2024, who then submitted it to Mahavitaran on October 16, 2024. Despite these efforts, there was still a delay in receiving compensation.

“We sent multiple reminders, and finally, on January 2, 2025, a strong protest was organised in front of the Maharashtra Distribution Corporation office. As a result, after seven months of persistence, Bhai Dudhaji Patil received a compensation of Rs 30,000 on January 24, 2025,” said Vartak.

According to Prathamesh Patil, Bhai Dudhaji’s son, the family operates a small-scale farming and dairy business. They own more than eleven buffaloes and sell their milk to sustain their household, which consists of six members.

As usual, the buffaloes had gone out to graze when a live electric wire, part of Mahavitaran's infrastructure, broke and fell near the village. Unfortunately, one of the buffaloes came into contact with the wire and was electrocuted. Fortunately, the remaining buffaloes were unharmed.

Upon receiving news of the incident, officials from Mahavitaran and the local police arrived at the scene. A panchnama (official inspection report) of the buffalo's body was conducted, followed by a post-mortem. The deceased buffalo was a lactating buffalo, valued at approximately Rs 60,000.

Mahavitaran was held responsible for the incident, and a letter was sent to the company demanding compensation.

“We had completed the initial process but received no cooperation from Mahavitaran. Former Youth Wing Congress President Kuldeep Vartak provided crucial guidance and followed up on the matter, helping us secure the compensation,” said Prathamesh.

Rs 60,000

Approximate value of the buffalo